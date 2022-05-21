Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Advertisement
Ad

Pisa - Benevento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pisa logo
Pisa
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pisa

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
381914571
2
CremoneseCRE
38209969
3
PisaPIS
381813767
4
MonzaMON
381910967
5
BresciaBRE
381715666
7
BeneventoBEN
381891163
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Benevento with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Benevento news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.