Serie B / Matchday 37
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Advertisement
Ad

Pisa - Cosenza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pisa logo
Pisa
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pisa

Cosenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
361814468
2
CremoneseCRE
36199866
3
MonzaMON
361810864
4
PisaPIS
361712763
5
BresciaBRE
361615563
17
CosenzaCOS
367101931
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

LR Vicenza
-
-
Lecce
30/04
SPAL
-
-
Frosinone
30/04
Parma
-
-
Alessandria
30/04
Monza
-
-
Benevento
30/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Cosenza with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Cosenza news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.