Pisa - Reggina

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Reggina with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 2 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Luca D'Angelo or Alfredo Aglietti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Pisa and Reggina news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Pisa and Reggina. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

