Serie B / Matchday 35
Stadio G. Teghil / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pordenone/teamcenter.shtml
Pordenone
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Pordenone - Benevento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pordenone logo
Pordenone
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pordenone

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
MonzaMON
34189763
3
CremoneseCRE
34189763
4
BresciaBRE
341613561
5
BeneventoBEN
34179860
20
PordenonePOR
34382317
