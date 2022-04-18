Serie B / Matchday 35
Stadio Oreste Granillo / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reggina/teamcenter.shtml
Reggina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Advertisement
Ad

Reggina - Lecce

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reggina logo
Reggina
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Reggina

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
MonzaMON
34189763
3
CremoneseCRE
34189763
4
BresciaBRE
341613561
5
BeneventoBEN
34179860
14
RegginaREG
341281444
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SPAL
-
-
Crotone
18/04
LR Vicenza
-
-
Perugia
18/04
Cremonese
-
-
Cosenza
18/04
Pordenone
-
-
Benevento
18/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Reggina and Lecce with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Reggina and Lecce news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.