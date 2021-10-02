SPAL
Finished
0
2
-
2
1
17:30
02/10/21
Stadio Paolo Mazza
Parma
Serie B • Day 7
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • SPAL
  • Parma
  • Sohm
    90'
  • Vázquez
    90'
  • Esposito
    90'
  • Colombo
    90'
  • CoulibalyCorreia
    86'
  • BrunettaBonny
    86'
  • Viviani
    82'
  • Latte LathEllertsson
    81'
  • TripaldelliCelia
    72'
  • Schiattarella
    72'
  • Vázquez
    68'
  • TutinoInglese
    67'
  • JuricBusi
    63'
  • MihailaSohm
    63'
  • Latte Lath
    61'
  • CrociataSeck
    60'
  • Coulibaly
    57'
  • 1st Half
  • SPAL
  • Parma
  • Tripaldelli
    41'
  • Viviani
    34'
  • Tutino
    27'
avant-match

SPAL - Parma

Follow the Serie B live Football match between SPAL and Parma with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 2 October 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pep Clotet or Enzo Maresca? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest SPAL and Parma news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SPAL and Parma. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season's top sports competitions.

    
