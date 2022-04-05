Serie B / Matchday 33
Stadio Libero Liberati / 05.04.2022
Ternana
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Ternana - Lecce

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ternana logo
Ternana
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ternana

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
32179660
2
LecceLEC
321514359
3
PisaPIS
321610658
4
MonzaMON
32169757
5
BresciaBRE
321512557
11
TernanaTER
321281244
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Ternana and Lecce with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 April 2022.

