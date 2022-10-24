Ascoli - Cagliari

Serie B / Matchday 10
Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Ascoli

Cagliari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
2
GenoaGEN
1063121
3
TernanaTER
1061319
4
RegginaREG
1060418
5
BariBAR
1053218
9
CagliariCAG
942314
11
AscoliASC
933312
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Palermo
0
0
Cittadella
Pisa
4
2
Modena
Ternana
1
2
Genoa
SPAL
5
0
Cosenza

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Ascoli and Cagliari with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 24 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ascoli and Cagliari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.