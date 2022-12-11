Ascoli - Genoa

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca / 11.12.2022
Ascoli
Not started
-
-
Genoa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ascoli

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
11
AscoliASC
1656521
