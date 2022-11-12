Bari - FC Südtirol

Serie B / Matchday 13
Stadio San Nicola / 12.11.2022
Bari
Not started
-
-
FC Südtirol
TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1290327
2
RegginaREG
1271422
3
GenoaGEN
1264222
4
TernanaTER
1263321
5
BariBAR
1255220
9
FC SüdtirolSÜD
1254319
