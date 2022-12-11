Bari - Modena

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio San Nicola / 11.12.2022
Bari
Not started
-
-
Modena
TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
10
ModenaMOD
1663721
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Bari and Modena with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 11 December 2022.

Catch the latest Bari and Modena news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

