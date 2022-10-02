Benevento - Ascoli

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
750215
2
BariBAR
743015
3
BresciaBRE
750215
4
GenoaGEN
742114
5
TernanaTER
741213
12
AscoliASC
62228
15
BeneventoBEN
62137
