Benevento - Cagliari

Serie B / Matchday 5
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Cagliari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
43019
2
FrosinoneFRO
43019
3
BresciaBRE
43019
4
AscoliASC
42208
4
GenoaGEN
42208
6
BeneventoBEN
42117
7
CagliariCAG
42117
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Benevento and Cagliari with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Benevento and Cagliari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

