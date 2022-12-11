Benevento - Cittadella

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Cittadella

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
14
CittadellaCIT
1647519
15
BeneventoBEN
1646618
