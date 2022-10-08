Brescia - Cittadella

Serie B / Matchday 8
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 08.10.2022
Brescia
Not started
-
-
Cittadella
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

Cittadella

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
750215
2
BariBAR
743015
3
BresciaBRE
750215
4
GenoaGEN
742114
5
TernanaTER
741213
15
CittadellaCIT
72238
