Brescia - Parma

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 12.12.2022
Brescia
Not started
-
-
Parma
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

Parma

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
17113336
2
RegginaREG
17102532
3
BariBAR
1778229
4
GenoaGEN
1776427
5
TernanaTER
1775526
6
BresciaBRE
1666424
7
ParmaPAR
1665523
