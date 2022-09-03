Brescia - Perugia

Serie B / Matchday 4
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 03.09.2022
Brescia
Not started
-
-
Perugia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
Perugia logo
Perugia
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

Perugia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AscoliASC
32107
2
GenoaGEN
32107
3
RegginaREG
32016
4
FrosinoneFRO
32016
5
CosenzaCOS
32016
6
BresciaBRE
32016
19
PerugiaPER
30121
