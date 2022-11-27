Brescia - SPAL

Serie B / Matchday 14
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spal/teamcenter.shtml
SPAL
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
SPAL logo
SPAL jersey
SPAL
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

SPAL

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
TernanaTER
1364322
5
ParmaPAR
1464422
7
BresciaBRE
1355320
13
SPALSPA
1336415
