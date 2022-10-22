Brescia - Venezia

Serie B / Matchday 10
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

Venezia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TernanaTER
961219
2
RegginaREG
960318
3
FrosinoneFRO
960318
4
BariBAR
953118
5
GenoaGEN
953118
7
BresciaBRE
951316
16
VeneziaVEN
92258
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Como
-
-
Benevento
22/10
Frosinone
-
-
Bari
22/10
SPAL
-
-
Cosenza
22/10
Reggina
-
-
Perugia
22/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Brescia and Venezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Brescia and Venezia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.