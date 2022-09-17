Cagliari - Bari

Serie B / Matchday 6
Unipol Domus / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Bari logo
Bari
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Bari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
540112
2
BresciaBRE
540112
3
CagliariCAG
531110
4
FrosinoneFRO
53029
5
BariBAR
52309
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Brescia
-
-
Benevento
19:30
FC Südtirol
-
-
Cosenza
17/09
Reggina
-
-
Cittadella
17/09
Ascoli
-
-
Parma
17/09

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cagliari and Bari with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and Bari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.