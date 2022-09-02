Cagliari - Modena

Serie B / Matchday 4
Unipol Domus / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/modena/teamcenter.shtml
Modena
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Modena logo
Modena
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Modena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AscoliASC
32107
2
GenoaGEN
32107
3
RegginaREG
32016
4
FrosinoneFRO
32016
5
CosenzaCOS
32016
12
CagliariCAG
31114
15
ModenaMOD
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Venezia
-
-
Benevento
03/09
Bari
-
-
SPAL
03/09
Frosinone
-
-
Como
03/09
Reggina
-
-
Palermo
03/09

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cagliari and Modena with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and Modena news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.