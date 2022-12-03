Cagliari - Parma

Serie B / Matchday 15
Unipol Domus / 03.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Parma

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
14101331
2
RegginaREG
1482426
3
GenoaGEN
1465323
4
BresciaBRE
1465323
5
BariBAR
1457222
6
ParmaPAR
1464422
11
CagliariCAG
1446418
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cagliari and Parma with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 3 December 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and Parma news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

