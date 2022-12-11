Cagliari - Perugia

Serie B / Matchday 17
Unipol Domus / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perugia/teamcenter.shtml
Perugia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Perugia logo
Perugia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Perugia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
12
CagliariCAG
1647519
20
PerugiaPER
1634913
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SPAL
-
-
Palermo
11/12
Como
-
-
Reggina
11/12
Ascoli
-
-
Genoa
11/12
Benevento
-
-
Cittadella
11/12

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cagliari and Perugia with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 11 December 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and Perugia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.