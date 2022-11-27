Cittadella - Cosenza

Serie B / Matchday 14
Stadio Piercesare Tombolato / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cittadella

Cosenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
TernanaTER
1364322
5
ParmaPAR
1464422
15
CittadellaCIT
1336415
17
CosenzaCOS
1342714
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Parma
0
2
Modena
47'
Pisa
-
-
Ternana
17:00
Reggina
-
-
Benevento
27/11
Perugia
-
-
Genoa
27/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cittadella and Cosenza with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Cittadella and Cosenza news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.