Cittadella - Frosinone

Serie B / Matchday 5
Stadio Piercesare Tombolato / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/frosinone/teamcenter.shtml
Frosinone
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
Frosinone logo
Frosinone jersey
Frosinone
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cittadella

Frosinone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
43019
2
FrosinoneFRO
43019
3
BresciaBRE
43019
4
AscoliASC
42208
4
GenoaGEN
42208
11
CittadellaCIT
41215
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cittadella and Frosinone with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 September 2022.

