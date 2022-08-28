Cittadella - Venezia

Serie B / Matchday 3
Stadio Piercesare Tombolato / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cittadella

Venezia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
22006
2
CosenzaCOS
22006
3
PalermoPAL
31205
4
AscoliASC
31205
4
CagliariCAG
31205
9
CittadellaCIT
21013
10
VeneziaVEN
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Palermo
0
0
Ascoli
8'
SPAL
0
0
Cagliari
9'
Modena
0
0
Ternana
9'
Parma
-
-
Cosenza
28/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cittadella and Venezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Cittadella and Venezia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.