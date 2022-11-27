Como - Bari

Serie B / Matchday 14
Giuseppe Sinigaglia / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/como/teamcenter.shtml
Como
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Como

Bari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
TernanaTER
1364322
5
ParmaPAR
1464422
6
BariBAR
1356221
18
ComoCOM
1334613
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Parma
0
2
Modena
48'
Pisa
-
-
Ternana
17:00
Reggina
-
-
Benevento
27/11
Perugia
-
-
Genoa
27/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Como and Bari with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Como and Bari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.