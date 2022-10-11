Former Roma and Italy midfielder Daniele de Rossi has taken his first management role with Serie B side SPAL.

De Rossi made 616 appearances in all competitions for Roma and won 117 caps for Italy.

Since retiring from playing in January 2020 following a short spell with Boca Juniors, he has spent time working under Roberto Mancini with the Italian national team.

But he will now focus his attentions on SPAL, who are 14th in Serie B after winning just two of their opening eight games.

SPAL parted ways with Roberto Venturato after a 2-0 loss to Frosinone.

De Rossi recently cited a number of managers and coaches who he has drawn inspiration from.

“A guy like [Brighton manager Roberto] De Zerbi honours the philosophy of us Italians in the best way,” De Rossi told RAI 2.

“I also fell in love with Luis Enrique because of how he wants us to play and the way he behaved with the players from a human perspective.

“But right now I have to keep studying and learning from all managers. I have to absorb something from every single coach, even those who have different philosophies from Luis Enrique or Guardiola.

“There are certain moments and situations you need to analyse. Many teams win and many teams have fun doing slightly different things. I’m thinking about various names like [Jurgen] Klopp, [Diego] Simeone or in Italy the likes of [Gian Piero] Gasperini, [Ivan] Juric, and [Antonio] Conte.

“You have to respect and study all types of playing styles and philosophies in order to create your own while respecting the characteristics of the players you have.”

De Rossi will be coming across a number of his contemporaries from the Italy 2006 World Cup-winning squad in Serie B, with Fabio Cannavaro, Fabio Grosso and Pippo Inzaghi all active in managerial capacities, while Parma's Gigi Buffon is still playing aged 44.

