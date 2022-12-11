FC Südtirol - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio Druso / 11.12.2022
FC Südtirol
Not started
-
-
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Südtirol logo
FC Südtirol
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Südtirol

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
9
FC SüdtirolSÜD
1657422
