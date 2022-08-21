FC Südtirol - Venezia

Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio Druso / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sudtirol-alto-adige/teamcenter.shtml
FC Südtirol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Südtirol logo
FC Südtirol
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Südtirol

Venezia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalermoPAL
21104
2
AscoliASC
21104
3
GenoaGEN
21104
4
RegginaREG
11003
5
BresciaBRE
11003
17
VeneziaVEN
10010
20
FC SüdtirolSÜD
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ascoli
1
1
SPAL
68'
Perugia
0
0
Parma
71'
Genoa
0
0
Benevento
68'
Cagliari
-
-
Cittadella
21/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between FC Südtirol and Venezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Südtirol and Venezia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.