Frosinone - Perugia

Serie B / Matchday 12
Stadio Benito Stirpe / 05.11.2022
Frosinone
Not started
-
-
Perugia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frosinone
Perugia
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Frosinone

Perugia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1180324
2
GenoaGEN
1164122
3
TernanaTER
1162320
4
RegginaREG
1161419
5
BariBAR
1154219
20
PerugiaPER
112187
