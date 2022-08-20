Genoa - Benevento

Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 20.08.2022
Genoa
Not started
-
-
Benevento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Genoa

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalermoPAL
22006
2
RegginaREG
11003
3
BresciaBRE
11003
4
CittadellaCIT
11003
5
AscoliASC
11003
5
GenoaGEN
11003
16
BeneventoBEN
10010
