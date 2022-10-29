Genoa - Brescia

Serie B / Matchday 11
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 29.10.2022
Genoa
-
-
Brescia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Genoa
Brescia
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Genoa

Brescia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
2
GenoaGEN
1063121
3
TernanaTER
1061319
4
RegginaREG
1060418
5
BariBAR
1053218
6
BresciaBRE
1052317
