Genoa - Cagliari

Serie B / Matchday 8
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Genoa

Cagliari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
750215
2
BariBAR
743015
3
BresciaBRE
750215
4
GenoaGEN
742114
5
TernanaTER
741213
9
CagliariCAG
731310
