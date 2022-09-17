Genoa - Modena

Serie B / Matchday 6
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 17.09.2022
Genoa
Not started
-
-
Modena
TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
540112
2
BresciaBRE
540112
3
CagliariCAG
531110
4
FrosinoneFRO
53029
5
BariBAR
52309
8
GenoaGEN
52218
18
ModenaMOD
51043
Related matches

Brescia
-
-
Benevento
19:30
FC Südtirol
-
-
Cosenza
17/09
Cagliari
-
-
Bari
17/09
Reggina
-
-
Cittadella
17/09

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Genoa and Modena with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Genoa and Modena news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

