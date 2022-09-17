Ascoli - Parma

Serie B / Matchday 6
Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ascoli

Parma

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
540112
2
BresciaBRE
540112
3
CagliariCAG
531110
4
FrosinoneFRO
53029
5
BariBAR
52309
8
AscoliASC
52218
14
ParmaPAR
51316
