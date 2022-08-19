Bari - Palermo

Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio San Nicola / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bari logo
Bari
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bari

Palermo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
11003
2
BresciaBRE
11003
2
PalermoPAL
11003
4
CittadellaCIT
11003
5
AscoliASC
11003
9
BariBAR
10101
