Bari - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 11
Stadio San Nicola / 28.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ternana/teamcenter.shtml
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bari logo
Bari
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bari

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
2
GenoaGEN
1063121
3
TernanaTER
1061319
4
RegginaREG
1060418
5
BariBAR
1053218
