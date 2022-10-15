Benevento - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 9
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ternana/teamcenter.shtml
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
860218
2
BariBAR
853018
3
TernanaTER
851216
4
BresciaBRE
851216
5
FrosinoneFRO
850315
12
BeneventoBEN
82339
