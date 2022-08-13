Cittadella - Pisa

Serie B / Matchday 1
Stadio Piercesare Tombolato / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
Pisa logo
Pisa
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cittadella

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BariBAR
10101
1
ParmaPAR
10101
3
AscoliASC
00000
3
BeneventoBEN
00000
3
BresciaBRE
00000
3
CittadellaCIT
00000
3
PisaPIS
00000
