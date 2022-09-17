Como - SPAL

Serie B / Matchday 6
Giuseppe Sinigaglia / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/como/teamcenter.shtml
Como
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spal/teamcenter.shtml
SPAL
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Como logo
Como
SPAL logo
SPAL jersey
SPAL
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Como

SPAL

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
540112
2
BresciaBRE
540112
3
CagliariCAG
531110
4
FrosinoneFRO
53029
5
BariBAR
52309
6
SPALSPA
52218
19
ComoCOM
50232
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Brescia
-
-
Benevento
19:30
FC Südtirol
-
-
Cosenza
17/09
Cagliari
-
-
Bari
17/09
Reggina
-
-
Cittadella
17/09

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Como and SPAL with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Como and SPAL news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.