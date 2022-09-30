Cosenza - Como

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla / 30.09.2022
Cosenza
Not started
-
-
Como
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cosenza
Como
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cosenza

Como

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
650115
2
BresciaBRE
650115
3
FrosinoneFRO
640212
4
BariBAR
633012
5
GenoaGEN
632111
10
CosenzaCOS
62228
19
ComoCOM
60333
