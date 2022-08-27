Palermo - Ascoli

Serie B / Matchday 3
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palermo

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
22006
2
CosenzaCOS
22006
3
PalermoPAL
21104
4
AscoliASC
21104
4
CagliariCAG
21104
