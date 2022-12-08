Palermo - Como

Serie B / Matchday 16
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 08.12.2022
Palermo
Not started
-
-
Como
TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
15102332
2
RegginaREG
1592429
3
TernanaTER
1674525
4
BariBAR
1558223
5
ParmaPAR
1565423
14
PalermoPAL
1553718
19
ComoCOM
1536615
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Palermo and Como with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 8 December 2022.

