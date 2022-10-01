Palermo - FC Südtirol

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sudtirol-alto-adige/teamcenter.shtml
FC Südtirol
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Palermo

FC Südtirol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
650115
2
BresciaBRE
650115
3
FrosinoneFRO
640212
4
BariBAR
633012
5
GenoaGEN
632111
14
PalermoPAL
62137
15
FC SüdtirolSÜD
62137
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cosenza
-
-
Como
19:30
Modena
-
-
Reggina
01/10
Bari
-
-
Brescia
01/10
Parma
-
-
Frosinone
01/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Palermo and FC Südtirol with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Palermo and FC Südtirol news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.