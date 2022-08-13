Palermo - Perugia

Serie B / Matchday 1
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perugia/teamcenter.shtml
Perugia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
Perugia logo
Perugia
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palermo

Perugia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BariBAR
10101
1
ParmaPAR
10101
3
AscoliASC
00000
3
BeneventoBEN
00000
3
BresciaBRE
00000
3
PalermoPAL
00000
3
PerugiaPER
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Parma
2
2
Bari
45'
Como
-
-
Cagliari
13/08
Cittadella
-
-
Pisa
13/08
Brescia
-
-
FC Südtirol
14/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Palermo and Perugia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Palermo and Perugia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.