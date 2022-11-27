Palermo - Venezia

Serie B / Matchday 14
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 27.11.2022
Palermo
Not started
-
-
Venezia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palermo

Venezia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
ParmaPAR
1464422
5
TernanaTER
1464422
14
PalermoPAL
1343615
19
VeneziaVEN
132389
Related matches

Pisa
3
1
Ternana
65'
Reggina
-
-
Benevento
27/11
Perugia
-
-
Genoa
27/11
Brescia
-
-
SPAL
27/11

