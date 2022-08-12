Parma - Bari

Serie B / Matchday 1
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Bari logo
Bari
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Bari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AscoliASC
00000
1
BariBAR
00000
1
BeneventoBEN
00000
1
BresciaBRE
00000
1
CagliariCAG
00000
1
ParmaPAR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Como
-
-
Cagliari
13/08
Cittadella
-
-
Pisa
13/08
Palermo
-
-
Perugia
13/08
Brescia
-
-
FC Südtirol
14/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Parma and Bari with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest Parma and Bari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.