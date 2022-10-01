Parma - Frosinone

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 01.10.2022
Parma
Not started
-
-
Frosinone
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Frosinone logo
Frosinone jersey
Frosinone
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Frosinone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
650115
2
BresciaBRE
650115
3
FrosinoneFRO
640212
4
BariBAR
633012
5
GenoaGEN
632111
8
ParmaPAR
62319
