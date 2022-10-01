Perugia - Pisa

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio Renato Curi / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perugia/teamcenter.shtml
Perugia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Perugia logo
Perugia
Pisa logo
Pisa
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Perugia

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
650115
2
BresciaBRE
650115
3
FrosinoneFRO
640212
4
BariBAR
633012
5
GenoaGEN
632111
17
PerugiaPER
61144
20
PisaPIS
60242
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Perugia and Pisa with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Perugia and Pisa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

